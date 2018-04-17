Netflix Reports Growing to 125 Million Subscribers

Netflix Hits 125 million subscribers

Towards the end of last year, Netflix decided to up their subscription price. Admittedly, not by a lot. Generally, depending on your package, it worked out at around a £1-£2 more. Despite this only being a moderate increase, at the time I suspected that it might see a number of customers choose to leave.

My argument was that between internet, phone, mobile and all other living expenses that people would see it as being the most expendable. Well, I’m clearly not always right.

A report via CNET has reported that Netflix subscriptions have continued to grow and at present, they currently have over 125 million customers. This is, of course, in no small part to the original content they create. They have even pledged to introduce around 700 new shows or films this year alone!

The growth has even surprised the company who have openly admittedly they did not expect such a significant boost in subscribers for that period. I guess everyone must, therefore, be happy with the news. This, despite the price increase.

Netflix does well despite Hollywood rejection

Despite Netflix’s success, not everyone is happy for them. In recent months major Hollywood figures have spoken out in criticism of the streaming company. Specifically that they shouldn’t be allowed to participate in the Oscars. Additionally, only last week Netflix finally gave up and washed their hands of the Cannes Film Festival.

At this point though, I guess Netflix doesn’t care. Their customers clearly love the product they supply and surely for a business that’s all you need. Well, and maybe to turn a profit which I’m sure they’re not too worried about.

What do you think about this? Surprised at the figures? Did you think they would drop after the price increase? In addition, whats your favourite Netflix exclusive? – Let us know in the comments!