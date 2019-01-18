Netflix Reports Huge Boost In Subscribers Thanks To Bird Box

Netflix Reports Huge Boost In Subscribers

Netflix has seen a massive boost in popularity over recent years thanks to the growing library of exclusive ‘homegrown’ TV series and films. With the huge popularity of the ‘Bird Box’ film, however, it seems that 2018 has ended rather well for the company. Don’t worry, if you haven’t seen it by the way. I’m not going to spoil it for you. It is, however, decent and well worth a watch.

In a report via the BBC, however, it seems that films such as this have led to a massive boost in subscribers throughout the end of 2018.

Subscriber Growth

Netflix has reported that October-December 2018 saw subscribers grow by 8.8 million users. This takes their total count to over 139 million. That may, however, change in the coming months of 2019 as the company has already upped the subscription price for American customers with Europe and the rest of the world almost sure to follow shortly.

Continued Growth

Despite the price instead, I do suspect that Netflix will continue to see growth. Unlike many other subscription-based TV services, Netflix has fully understood that providing exclusive programming is a huge step. This is even more so considering that the vast majority of this programming is funded directly by them.

With Bird Box having achieved over 80 million views in just its first 4-weeks, it’s a winning formula. As such, the good news is that even if prices do go up, they are, at least, using that money to make more programming.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!