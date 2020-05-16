Netflix Set To Relax Europe’s Bandwidth Lockdown

With lockdown starting across most European countries last March, many of us started turning towards online sources to give us some entertainment while in self-isolation. To ensure that their overall service was protection for all users, however, Netflix (as well as YouTube) introduced new ‘bandwidth rationing’, a system that effectively altered the default setting of videos and restricted streaming quality to a maximum of around 7.5Mbps.

In a report via TechSpot, however, with lockdown starting to be relaxed a little, Netflix might be also be preparing to loosen the reigns a little!

Netflix to Ease Bandwidth Lockdown

While Netflix is still officially claiming that its user bandwidth is restricted to 7.62 Mb/s, many users in Germany, Norway, and Denmark have reported that 4K HDR (with up to 15 Mb/s bitrate) has over the last few days now been received.

As such, although there is no firm confirmation of this from the company themselves (likely to prevent everyone just instantly ramping up their output resolution) the chances seem more than likely that the restrictions are shortly (and quietly) set to be formally lifted!

What Do We Think?

While this is good news for those of you who do like your higher-quality videos, don’t expect immediate results. The chances are that Netflix may just be ‘testing the waters’ or, as above, perhaps are just looking to remove the restriction without officially saying anything for the next few months. And, of course, if it doesn’t work out, Netflix can just reintroduce the bandwidth limitations them without having to say a word on the matter!

If you have been finding 720p-1080p a little painful, however, you might just want to check your Netflix out again. Well, presuming you’ve signed up for the more premium version that does allow for higher resolutions!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!