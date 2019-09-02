Netflix Shut Down Witcher Series November 1st Release Date

We have known for quite some time now that Netflix has been working on a live-action TV adaption for the highly popular ‘Witcher‘ franchise. I know for a fact that my wife is very looking forward to watching Henry Cavill despite knowing nothing about the book or game series.

There have, however, been rumours that the series would release on November 1st. In a report via PCGamesN, however, Netflix has 100% confirmed that these rumours are not true.

Netflix Shut Down Witcher Release Rumours

The rumours initially came from a Twitter account under the name of “Giovanni Eūgene Altamarquéz”. As someone claiming to be an insider on the production, they suggested that November 1st would be the date the series would officially land on Netflix.

To date, Netflix hasn’t cited any release date for the series. At best, most speculation has pointed towards it likely coming out in December. As such, when these rumours did emerge, they garnered more than a little interest.

What Do We Think?

Considering that Netflix has gone to the trouble of dismissing these rumours, November 1st seems guaranteed to not happen. As above, however, they still haven’t gone as far as to confirm a release date, but all going well we’ll see Geralt on our TVs before the end of the year!

Wow… Finally, a TV show both my wife and I can watch and enjoy. For very different reasons, however.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this series? – Let us know in the comments!