Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Just Got a Third Series

Against a lot of expectations, when Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher released last December, it wasn’t just better than many thought it would be, it was actually really bloody good! – As such, it always seemed certain that a second series would happen and, despite some COVID-19 related delays, filming is nearing completion with an airdate expected in early to mid-2021.

While many might’ve thought it may have ended there, however, an online listing has seemingly confirmed that a third season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ has already been approved!

The Witcher – Season 3?

Following an update to the ‘Writers Guild of America West’ website (which you can check out here), Lauren Hissrich, who is the executive producer of the 2nd series, is already confirmed to be continuing this role in the third series.

Now, officially speaking, Netflix has not yet confirmed that a third series has officially been signed-up. With this listing, however, it does seem that pending the almost certain success of the second series, they’re ready to kick off the third series as soon as possible, or at the very least, in principle.

What Do We Think?

Despite the very mixed history of game to film/TV adaptations, The Witcher (despite being only one season old) is a more than excellent watch whether you enjoy it for the gaming franchise references or for just looking at an occasionally naked Henry Cavill.

As such, rest assured that for these reasons (albeit, not together) my wife and I can’t wait until Season 2 lands and, better still, it seems that it may be set to continue for a good while yet!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!