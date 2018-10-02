Netflix’s ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ Content By Christmas

It’s little secret that Netflix has been looking into expanding its interactive content. Earlier this year, it was indicated that the popular hosting company was considering getting into the realms of ‘choose your own adventure’ style stories. For those unaware, this is a style of book that was largely popular in the 70’s and 80’s. In it, you were given narrative choices and a page to select from there. Think of it as something like Heavy Rain, but in papery form.

In June, it was indicated that some of this would primarily take the form of children’s programming which did come into effect, albeit currently in very limited supply. Well, in a report via The Star, it seems that in terms of adult entertainment, we have some on the way and perhaps even as early as this Christmas!

What Can We Expect?

Well, details at the moment are a little vague. We do know that Netflix plans to release something using this interactive storytelling device before the end of the year. The exact details of which are unclear, but it is not thought to specifically be a child orientated project.

In addition, we do know that the highly popular Netflix series ‘Black Mirror’ will release an episode with a ‘users choice’ ending. Put simply, prior to the climate, you’ll be given the choice of what kind of ending you want to see. The only mild downside to this as the vehicle for it is that you will inevitably also want to see the ending you didn’t pick. Think of it. When you complete a game with multiple endings what’s the first thing you do? Yes! Go onto YouTube to see the paths you didn’t take!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments! – If you like the idea turn to page 294!