Netgear Launches Nighthawk X6 Tri-Band WiFi Mesh Extender

Whole Home WiFi Upgrade

Netgear is announcing the launch of their new Nighthawk X6 EX7700 Tri-band WiFi mesh extender. The device is an easy-to-use and set-up upgrade for providing whole home WiFi coverage. Without shelling out money for an entirely new home network WiFi system.

The Nighthawk X6 EX7700 works with existing home networks and does not require matching Netgear hardware. Which is great news since most routers provided by cable modem companies tend to be inadequate when it comes to coverage.

The EX7700 is one of the most advanced tri-band WiFi mesh extenders. It provides 400Mbps @ 2.4GHz on the first band, and 866Mbps @ 5GHz for the other two. Each unit also comes with a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports for hard-wiring devices or PCs into.

The device has four internal anntenas and one of these is enough to cover 2,000 square feet.

How Much is the Netgear Nighthawk X6 EX7700?

Availability starts in a few weeks, however users can now pre-order the device via Amazon. It has an MSRP of $149.99, which is a fairly decent alternative to shelling out $299.99 for a two-piece mesh kit. Especially if you already have an 802.11ac router from your Internet provider.