Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Wi-Fi 6 Router Arrives on April 9th

Affordable WiFi 6 Router from Netgear

It looks like Amazon jumped the gun and put up Netgear‘s upcoming Nighthawk AX4 router on pre-order earlier today. They have since pulled it out of their website, but not before Google can save a cache of it. Thankfully, that allows us to see the details on what to expect from this router. Which will be arriving soon on April 9th.

How Much is the Netgear Nighthawk AX4 Router?

The most obvious part is that this is going to be a lower-cost Wi-Fi 6 router from Netgear. Following the Nighthawk AX12 ($499) and AX8 ($399), the AX4 is only $199. That is half of the AX8 and one of the most affordable Wi-Fi 6 routers so far.

Wi-Fi 6 is of course, formerly known as 802.11ax, the latest Wi-Fi standard. Changing the naming scheme just makes it easier to understand moving forward for those who are not that tech savvy

What Features Does the Nighthawk AX4 Router Have?

The Nighthawk AX4 has two high performance antennas, four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports, a USB port and a Gigabit WAN port available.

According to Netgear, it offers twice the performance of an AC router via 4-stream WiFi. Offering up 600 + 2400Mbps and backwards compatibility with previous Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) devices as well.

Like other Nighthawk routers, it has a powerful dual-core processor inside. So it can handle simultaneous 4K UHD streaming and gaming. This is paired with 256MB flash and 512MB RAM.

For the full specs, see the table below: