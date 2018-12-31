Netgear Nighthawk XR700 10GBASE-T Router Now Available

High-Performance Gaming Router from Netgear

One more Netgear router for their Nighthawk family is finally available for purchase. This time it is the Nighthawk XR700, a 10GBASE-T gaming router with AD7200 Quad Stream Wave2 WiFi. This is a big step above their previously available Nighthawk XR500. The review of which you can read here at eTeknix from several months ago.

Aside from the AD7200 Quad Stream Wave2 WiFi and 10 Gigabit LAN SFP+ Port, it has 7 Gigabit Ethernet Ports in total. Six of which are for Gigabit LAN, and one is a WAN port. Users will be able to aggregate two or more of these ports for even faster connections.

Inside, the Nighthawk XR700 is using a 1.7 Quad-core processor (Annapurna Labs AL-314 SoC), similar to the Nighthawk X10. It also runs a DumaOS firmware developed by NetDuma. Furthermore, the Nighthawk XR700 also has a built-in Plex Media server and a VPN server.

How Much is the Netgear Nighthawk XR700?

Obviously, cutting edge hardware does not come cheap. The Nighthawk XR700 is now available through authorized NETGEAR partners and other reseller channels, e-commerce sites, and major retailers at an MSRP of $499.99 (USD). In the UK, expect a retail price of £449 (GBP) and €499 in the EU region.