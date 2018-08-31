Netgear Orbi Adds Alexa to Mesh Networking Platform

Netgear Orbi Voice

We’ve seen technologies merge in the past, it’s nothing new. Add a digital clock to something, call it a new product, right? However, some things really work better than others. Take mobiles, which are now Sat Navs, cameras, and much more. The future of home networking is Mesh, a group of smaller routers to kill dead spots. If you’re to have those around your house, they may as well be multi-fuction. I have Alexa in each room anyway. With Orbi, I can get my Alexa right on my Mesh devices, saving space, plugs, time, effort and more.

What is Orbi?

“There are lots of reasons to love the NETGEAR Orbi Voice. It’s built on the Qualcomm Mesh Networking platform and delivers expansive whole home Wi-Fi coverage up to 4500 square feet. So, kiss those Wi-Fi dead spots goodbye. It’s a smart speaker featuring premium audio, for incredible sound in any room. And it has built-in Amazon voice assistant capability making it easy to control all your connected gadgets, queue up your favorite music, check traffic or weather, or buy some laundry detergent, all with a simple voice command.” – Netgear

Blurring the Lines

We’ve talked a lot and demonstrated how and why mesh networking and advanced voice features could and should converge. A platform that connects most of the devices in the home and expertly manages their performance, should rightly support simple methods of control like voice. But NETGEAR’s Orbi Voice is the first in a class of products that goes even further, blurring the line separating networking and client device ecosystems. This is a truly innovative leap and the start of a trend we expect to accelerate in the 5G era, as the symmetrical distribution of wireless connectivity becomes so important to delivering cognitive smart home experiences.

Orbit Voice Satellite (RBS40V)

Alexa Built-In Smart Speaker

Harman Kardon Certified

2.2 Gbps max wireless speed

Works with any Orbi

Availability: September 2018

MSRP Pricing: $299.99

Orbi Voice Kit (RBK50V)