Netgear Unleashes Huge New Range of Home Networking Tech!

Having a decent wifi set-up at home can be more than a little difficult at times. If you’re reliant on the router your provider sent you, then usually these are of questionable quality. They often can give you more than a few ‘dark spots’ within just the confines of your home.

Netgear has, however, just announced a brand new range of products that not only look to improve your signal strength, but also its efficiency. Not only that, but they have also announced a brand new version of their Meural Canvas. Something the most technology discerning homes simply must have!

Netgear Nighthawk WIFI 6 Mesh Extender

Today the world is a connected one. Where much of what we do on a day to day basis depends on connectivity. The good majority of consumer electronic products now require a connection to deliver the features optimally. Which is only made possible with a continuous and strong connection with the capacity to handle simultaneous connections.

Built for the wireless network challenges of today and the future. The Nighthawk WiFi 6 Extender delivers the maximum capacity, maximum speed and the greatest coverage. With WiFi 6 added to a wireless network, one can now experience broadband connectivity at the furthest corners of the home. With blazing-fast performance up to 6 Gbps. The 8-stream WiFi delivers more spatial streams with more available bandwidth and thus less congestion for all the devices connected on the WiFi network.

Compatible with any WiFi Router, including internet service provider gateways, extending the network capabilities with the new Nighthawk AX8 WiFi 6 extender is seamless and uncomplicated. The existing WiFi network name (SSID) will remain. So that devices do not need to be manually connected to the extended WiFi 6 network. With the Nighthawk AX8, you will now be able to take advantage of all the benefits that WiFi 6 has to offer. Such as faster speeds and increased capacity, a necessity for today’s Smart Home.

The EAX80 also comes equipped with four gigabit LAN ports for those who prefer a wired connection to their devices. And includes a USB 3.0 port to add network accessible storage.

Although not yet released, the Nighthawk is expected to land later this year for a price in the region of £279. For more information, you can check out the Netgear website via the link here!

Netgear Orbi WIFI 6 Mesh System

This next-generation Orbi Mesh WiFi System is designed for the connected world of today and the future. Households now have a multitude of always-on and always-connected smart home devices. Many of which are running high-bandwidth applications like streaming 4K/8K Ultimate HD connections across multiple screens.

The Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system has the capacity to support the traffic generated by the multitude of connected devices that are in the home today. And for years to come. Similar to the difference experienced between driving on a congested four-lane highway compared to that of a sixteen-lane superhighway, WiFi 6 provides more streams so there is an increased capacity for more traffic ensuring that the fastest high-speed WiFi connected devices are not stalled by the slower ones.

For more information, you can check out the official Orbi website via the link here!

Meural Canvas II

Offering something a little different, Netgear has also announced a partnership for the release of the Meural Canvas II. A wall picture to which you can directly upload any images from your camera or smartphone.

Meural Canvas II powered by NETGEAR is a sophisticated WiFi-connected digital canvas that is designed to bring the world of art into your home or office. With the signature anti-glare matte display, the Meural Canvas showcases every brushstroke. So that each piece is displayed like the original as seen in a gallery or museum. Additionally, Meural smart canvases serve as an exceptional way to showcase personal photography collections.



Meural Canvas II includes enhanced WiFi performance for faster uploads and extended range. The initial setup for the digital canvas has been improved and streamlined to be quick and easy with the addition of a rapid QR code for seamless connectivity to your WiFi network. The canvas is also now more energy efficient and consumes 45% less power than the previous model. Additionally, the front-facing ambient light sensor has been advanced to better adjust the screen illumination based on the lighting within the environment. And ensures that each piece is displayed optimally.



The new Meural Canvas II will be available in two sizes. The larger 19×29 with a 27-inch HD digital canvas and a smaller 16×24 frame with 21.5-inch HD digital canvas. Both at an attractive entry-level price. The two sizes will make for more options for more walls in your home or office. Each of the canvases feature a 16:9 ratio and can orient to portrait (vertical) mode or landscape (horizontal). The Canvas II automatically detects the orientation and with the addition of the Meural Swivel Mount. Switching between placements is easy and does not require the removal of the frame from the wall.

Features

The Swivel Mount accessory, a sturdy, durable, lightweight mechanism; makes it easy to ensure the canvas is oriented so the art fills the frame. With a simple, one-time install, the swivel mount is a must-have for those who frequently discover new art. Or like to showcase their own.

There are four ways to interactively navigate the library of art via the smart canvas:

Gesture control Simply wave your hand in front of one of the Canvas’ two embedded sensors to change the art or access settings.

Voice control (currently with an Amazon Alexa device)

Desktop (my.meural.com dashboard)

The Meural app (iOS and Android)

You can learn more about it via the official website here!

What Do You Think?

Netgear has clearly gone both big and bold releasing so many new and impressive products. Personally, while I like a good home network as much as the next person, I think my favourite is the Meural II. That is some pretty impressive technology available at a not too bad price point!

What do you think though? Which product impresses you the most? In addition, which do you think you’d be more likely to get? – Let us know in the comments!