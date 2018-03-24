New 4x4 km Tropical Map for PUBG Unveiled at GDC 2018

New Tropical Map Coming to PlayerUnknown’s BattleGrounds

GDC 2018 is not only for unveiling the latest hardware innovations, but also what’s up and coming in the gaming world. PUBG took the opportunity to announce a new tropical map at the event, in celebration of their anniversary. Further details are now available after PlayerUnknown himself Brendan Greene and CH Kim CEO of PUBG corp released a ‘Thank You’ video for the fans. It even contains some footage from this new upcoming map.

The latest map is much smaller than current PUBG maps. Erangel and Miramar are both 8×8 km, while this new tropical location is only 4×4 km. Despite the size difference, it promises to deliver a more intense and faster paced combat. It would also help reducing the match lengths as the player density is much higher.

When is This New Map Arriving?

There is no concrete launch date for the map yet. In fact, they are still working out a lot of the details for it since it features some buildings that have not been seen before. Although it is coming out “sometime this year”, the new map is launching on the Experimental Test server come April.

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology, share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you’ll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Check out our Latest Video