New Alien Isolation Sequel Is A Mobile Game

Alien Isolation Sequel

There have been a lot of rumours over the last couple of days that a brand new sequel to the highly popular 2014 Alien Isolation was going to be announced. In fairness, given how exceptionally well received the game was, a sequel seemed pretty obvious. I mean, it’s not as if they were going to let this sleeping dog lie.

Well, the good news is that in a report via Kotaku, the game has been announced. The bad news, however, is that it’s going to be a mobile game.

Twitter Teaser = Disappointed Reality

Following a Twitter announcement on January 5th, a sequel seemed exceptionally likely. It seems, however, that lessons were not necessarily learnt from Blizzards recent Diablo Immortal disaster. Yes, they are essentially releasing a sequel that everyone wants, but on the platform no ones asking for!

D3 GO

The game’s development is being handled by D3 GO. A company which does only seem to have mobile gaming experience. Make of that what you will. In a post, the company has said: “Try to stay alive while trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph as it tirelessly hunts you and the crew. Outsmart the perfect hunter by making perilous choices… Survive seven fear-inducing levels by remotely guiding Amanda Ripley’s crew through increasingly challenging tasks using only the station’s emergency systems.”

Whatever you might think of it though, one thing is certain, this is again another example of being given what we don’t want!

What do you think? Are you happy with the announcement? Do you think this can work on mobile? – Let us know in the comments!