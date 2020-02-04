New AMD Certification Hints at Imminent ‘Big Navi’ Release

A little over 2 weeks ago, AMD’s CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that Team Red expected to launch it’s ‘Big Navi’ graphics card at some point in 2020. Sadly, she wasn’t particularly specific as to exactly when in 2020 we could expect it. Fresh reports, however, are somewhat surprisingly indicating that its launch may be imminent!

And by imminent, we mean possibly within the next couple of months!

AMD ‘Big Navi’ Nears Launch?

In a report via PCGamesN, it has been noted that a yet undisclosed AMD graphics card has just received official certification from the Korean RRA certification. Now, while it is open to speculation as to what this card could be, there is one factor that definitely makes this more interesting. Namely, that with the 5500 XT launched last November, we know that AMD already has it’s ‘entry-level’ point in its current GPU line up. As such, at least in theory, there’s nowhere for them to go now. Except up!

Could this (finally) be our ‘Big Navi’ GPU set to make its debut! Well, what we can say is that this isn’t just idle speculation. There have been other factors recently that seemingly back up this graphics card’s existence.

When Will We Know More?

An interesting historical factor in this registration is that, in the recent past, its often done immediately prior to launch. For example, with both the 5500 and 5600 XT, their registrations were made literally weeks before the GPUs hit retail shelves.

Admittedly, the only matter of some confusion is the timing. While the AMD 5500 XT and 5600 XT were not confirmed at the time of their registration, it was well-known that they existed prior to this date. In other words, hype was already there and all AMD had to do was confirm the obvious. There is, however, very little concrete in terms of the ‘Big Navi’ GPU. It isn’t, however, entirely void of some intrigue.

A little over a month ago, an unknown AMD card recently out-benchmarked the Nvidia 2080 Ti. A graphics card that many would consider the current market leader.

As such, it seems entirely possible that ‘Big Navi’ may already be ‘out there’. Unlike prior instances, however, people (or perhaps more specifically, AMD) are actually keeping quiet about this one!

Could this, therefore, finally be the Nvidia killing ‘Big Navi’? Is there a huge shock announcement on the way? – Well, while we’re not committing to anything at the moment, let’s just say we’re intrigued.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!