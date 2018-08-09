New ASRock and MSI Motherboards Z390 Leak

/ 4 hours ago

Intel Confirms 9000-Series Coffee Lake S CPUs Coming Soon

ASRock and MSI Z390 Motherboards Revealed

Intel’s Coffee-Lake processors have proven to be remarkably popular since their release. With later models set to release before the end of the year though, a lot of focus has been put onto the new Z390 chipsets. With the launch of the coffee-lake, to date, we have been somewhat limited in our choice of motherboards. Worse, the Z370 was proven to have more than a few security issues and was even found to be lacking technology that came as standard on less expensive boards.

Following a leak through Videozardz though, both ASRock and MSI have both revealed their upcoming Z390 motherboard designs.

ASRock

Starting with ASRock, firstly we can confirm the products listed in the image below as they were found on their official website. Although no Fatal1ty models are named on the list yet, we do understand that on top of those provided below, ASRock does also intend to release a Master series and SLI Xtreme motherboard.

MSI

Unlike ASRock, these motherboards are reportedly leaked. As such, MSI has not (as of yet) confirmed the existence of these. The fact that MSI plans to release 11 Z390 motherboard variants is certainly interesting, but aside from serial codes (which do not point to anything specific), this is all the information available regarding these at present.

When Will They Release?

The latest best information suggests that Intel will release their new line of Processors around October. It’s usually traditional for motherboards to land around a month earlier than this. As such, we should expect to get much firmer details in September. Hopefully, though, the Z390 chipset will prove to be quite the upgrade on the prior version.

What do you think? Planning on getting a Z390 motherboard? Any particular brand/model in mind? – Let us know in the comments!

Intel Preparing H310C Chipset for Legacy Windows 7 Support

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja