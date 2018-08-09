New ASRock and MSI Motherboards Z390 Leak

ASRock and MSI Z390 Motherboards Revealed

Intel’s Coffee-Lake processors have proven to be remarkably popular since their release. With later models set to release before the end of the year though, a lot of focus has been put onto the new Z390 chipsets. With the launch of the coffee-lake, to date, we have been somewhat limited in our choice of motherboards. Worse, the Z370 was proven to have more than a few security issues and was even found to be lacking technology that came as standard on less expensive boards.

Following a leak through Videozardz though, both ASRock and MSI have both revealed their upcoming Z390 motherboard designs.

ASRock

Starting with ASRock, firstly we can confirm the products listed in the image below as they were found on their official website. Although no Fatal1ty models are named on the list yet, we do understand that on top of those provided below, ASRock does also intend to release a Master series and SLI Xtreme motherboard.

MSI

Unlike ASRock, these motherboards are reportedly leaked. As such, MSI has not (as of yet) confirmed the existence of these. The fact that MSI plans to release 11 Z390 motherboard variants is certainly interesting, but aside from serial codes (which do not point to anything specific), this is all the information available regarding these at present.

When Will They Release?

The latest best information suggests that Intel will release their new line of Processors around October. It’s usually traditional for motherboards to land around a month earlier than this. As such, we should expect to get much firmer details in September. Hopefully, though, the Z390 chipset will prove to be quite the upgrade on the prior version.

What do you think? Planning on getting a Z390 motherboard? Any particular brand/model in mind? – Let us know in the comments!