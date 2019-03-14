New Avengers Endgame Trailer Shows New Suits and Captain Marvel

A Look Back Before Moving Forward

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Avengers: Endgame. Like the previous trailer, they are careful not to show any major spoilers. While at the same time providing just the right amount of new footage to keep the hype up.

With Captain Marvel out in the theaters, we also finally get to see her meet the remaining Avengers. Although, technically the first time she meets them is at the post-credit scene in her debut film. With the a 3-hour runtime however, they will most likely revisit that scene in the final Avengers movie.

The trailer also shows the team in their new white costumes for the first time. All having the same design and looking like an actual team uniform. Rumours suggest that this suit is either for space travel or for navigating through quantum realm. The latter of course, explored in the last two Ant-man movies.

See the trailer for yourself below:

When is Avengers: Endgame Coming Out?

The Avengers: Endgame is premiering worldwide starting April 26, 2019. This is actually a month earlier than the original planned May premiere.

Advanced tickets are not available for sale yet. However, it is expected to begin selling around early April 2019.