New Blocks, Pumps and More from EK @ CES 2020

It’s no big surprise that EKWB would have new pumps, reservoirs, pumps and more here at CES 2020. It’s what they’re best known for and we’re always happy to see them expand their range. Of course, they also had their new AIO cooler, as well as their expanding range of distribution plates.

It’s all pretty much what you would expect, if I’m honest, but that’s not to dismiss their fantastic aesthetics and build quality. You’ll find a new range of D5 pumps and built-in reservoirs that looks simply stunning. They all feature various forms of addressable RGB lighting, as well as extensive connectivity options to ensure compatibility with your new loop.

Each is available in 120mm, 240mm and even 360mm with D5 or DDC pumps.

Then you have these larger distribution plate reservoirs which look pretty fantastic too. If you don’t want the standard tube reservoir design you can use these flatter designs, giving you a lot more options for your custom loop cooling.

All of their Magnitude CPU blocks are on show here too. While we’ve seen many of these before, EK has now expanded the line to include all new CPU sockets, including all the latest fittings for the latest AMD CPUs.

