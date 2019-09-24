New Breaking Bad ‘El Camino’ Trailer is Released

It has been around 6 years now since Breaking Bad concluded. In the finale, the last we saw of Jesse Pinkman was him driving off (somewhat recklessly) in a very broken state (both physically and mentally). Late last year, however, it was revealed that a film was in production. This, clearly, raised a lot of questions from the fans.

We finally got some answers as to what they might be when it was confirmed that ‘El Camino’ (the name of the film) would follow the aftermath of Jesse’s story. One of just a handful of ‘loose-ends’ from the original series. Well, that and whatever happened to Huel.

With it set to release on Netflix (and in selected cinemas) this October, however, in preparation for the award season, a brand new trailer for the film has been released.

Breaking Bad ‘El Camino’ Trailer Released

The trailer shows Jesse Pinkman (played by Aaron Paul who is reprising the role) sat in his stolen ‘El Camino’ car. He is found seemingly listening to the aftermath of his rescue. Most telling, however, the radio says that he was spotted leaving the area.

It seems that Jesse still has more than a few problems to solve. Will he get a happy ending though? Well, you’ve got a little under 3 weeks before you can find out!

When Is It Out?

Amongst the more unusual confirmations for the film, Jonathan Banks (who played ‘fixer’ Mike Ehrmantraut) is confirmed to be appearing in the movie. Albeit, in what capacity is more than a little unclear. At the risk of spoilers, let’s just say that the last time we saw him he wasn’t looking that well. Well, not including the (highly excellent) Better Call Saul prequel.

El Camino is set to release on October 11th (on both Netflix and in cinemas). Rest assured that I have my popcorn ready for this one and if you haven’t watched Breaking Bad yet, you might just have enough time to catch up! You had better start now though!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Breaking Bad? Looking forward to the upcoming movie? In addition, what would you like to see happen? – Let us know in the comments!