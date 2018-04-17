A New Castlevania Is Coming But You Might Be Disappointed

A new Castlevania game is coming, but you’ll probably be disappointed

I do enjoy the Castlevania games. Admittedly I prefer the games of the 16-32 bit era more than the early NES or latter console. As such, when I saw that a new game was in development I was very interested. Hoping perhaps that it might attempt to emulate the style of Super Castlevania or the PS1′s Symphony of the Night.

Well, in these terms its both good and bad news. The good news is that a new Castlevania game in the way and yes, it looks to be something similar to those titles. The bad news, however, is that it’s going to be an IOS exclusive.

An IOS exclusive!

For a time, the future of the series was a little uncertain. Lord of Shadows 2 was not a big commercial success. As such, Konami had, for a time, put the series on an indefinite hold.

In a report via NintendoLife, the new game from Konami is going to be the Castlevania most of us are familiar with but am I the only one that’s a little disappointed that it’s going to be an IOS exclusive? I mean, sure I have an iPhone, but I like my gaming on the big screen.

It could but ported but…

Of course, Konami may decide to do a PC port of the game. I mean, a direct mobile port never stopped Square Enix, did it? It would, however, perhaps be pretty cool if they would consider a remaster of the SNES game or better still Symphony of the Night. Now that, I would buy!

What do you think? Are you happy with the news or would you have preferred a console/PC release? In addition, which is your favourite game in the series? – Let us know in the comments!