New Crash Bandicoot Game to be a PS5 Exclusive?

With the (relatively) recent release of the N-Sane Trilogy, there’s a lot of nostalgic love out there for Crash Bandicoot at the moment. As such, it always seemed more than likely that a new game from the franchise would be on the way sooner or later.

Following a post by Twitter user “GURU”, however, it seems that a brand new title may indeed be in the works. Albeit, and again in something of a throwback, it may be being developed as a PlayStation exclusive.

In the Twitter post, it has been claimed that a new Crash Bandicoot game is in development and has been for 3 years. It is, however, being speculated that (similar to the original games) it may be launched as a PlayStation exclusive. Specifically, as a PS5 launch title!

To save you the work of translation (thanks Google), the post reads:

“There’s a new Crash on the way. It has been in development for 3 years, and soon the Marketing campaign should start with the hands of Activision. I was told it will be one of the PS5 ad games. It may contain some kind of exclusivity, but it has not been defined yet.”

What Do We Think?

In terms of probabilities, it seems that this rumor (while lacking nailed-on confirmation) does seem to make sense. Crash Bandicoot was, after all, the semi-official Sony mascot for a while. As such, if they could tie him into a launch exclusive title for the PS5 it’d be a solid bit of fan service to long-term owners of their consoles.

Again though, we highlight that this is all unconfirmed rumor at this point. It does, however, just seem to ‘feel’ right!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!