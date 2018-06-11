New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer from E3 Has A Hidden Message

Cyberpunk 2077 Is Almost Here

A new trailer for CD-Projekt RED‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is here. It is probably the single most anticipated single-player game in the last few years, with good reason. CD-Projekt RED after all is responsible for The Witcher series. Furthermore, they are the “Good Guy Greg” of the PC gaming industry. While all other publishers are working hard to squeeze as much revenue through loot boxes, microtransactions, and online features, CD-Projekt RED shun all of those for pure gaming experience. In fact, they have repeatedly denied any plans to introduces those features to their games. Even their online gaming store GOG.com as well as their games are decidedly DRM-free.

As for Cyberpunk 2077, CD-Projekt RED has been extremely quiet about details ever since the initial announcement. What is obviously known is that it takes place in a futuristic America and is an open-world game. This makes it not just the most ambitious title from the company, but one of the most ambitious games yet. Check out the trailer below to see what kind of action to expect from the game:

Aren’t There Anymore Details Cyberpunk 2077?

As cool as the trailer is, fans still expect details, especially since it is E3 2018. Although CD-Projekt RED is explicitly still keeping quiet about actual release dates or details, the latest trailer apparently has a secret message inside.

Pause sometime near the end when the screen glitches. Also make sure to set it to the highest resolution you can so the message is readable. It happens very quick so it will be difficult to spot unless you set the playback speed to 0.25. You should see something like this:

What Does The Secret Message Say?

The message is quite long, so here it is in its entirety: