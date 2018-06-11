New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer from E3 Has A Hidden Message
Cyberpunk 2077 Is Almost Here
A new trailer for CD-Projekt RED‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is here. It is probably the single most anticipated single-player game in the last few years, with good reason. CD-Projekt RED after all is responsible for The Witcher series. Furthermore, they are the “Good Guy Greg” of the PC gaming industry. While all other publishers are working hard to squeeze as much revenue through loot boxes, microtransactions, and online features, CD-Projekt RED shun all of those for pure gaming experience. In fact, they have repeatedly denied any plans to introduces those features to their games. Even their online gaming store GOG.com as well as their games are decidedly DRM-free.
As for Cyberpunk 2077, CD-Projekt RED has been extremely quiet about details ever since the initial announcement. What is obviously known is that it takes place in a futuristic America and is an open-world game. This makes it not just the most ambitious title from the company, but one of the most ambitious games yet. Check out the trailer below to see what kind of action to expect from the game:
Aren’t There Anymore Details Cyberpunk 2077?
As cool as the trailer is, fans still expect details, especially since it is E3 2018. Although CD-Projekt RED is explicitly still keeping quiet about actual release dates or details, the latest trailer apparently has a secret message inside.
Pause sometime near the end when the screen glitches. Also make sure to set it to the highest resolution you can so the message is readable. It happens very quick so it will be difficult to spot unless you set the playback speed to 0.25. You should see something like this:
What Does The Secret Message Say?
The message is quite long, so here it is in its entirety:
It’s been over 2077 days since we announced our plan to develop Cyberpunk 2077. We released a CGI trailer, gave some interviews and… went dark. Normal procedure for these kinds of things — you announce a game and then shut up, roll up your sleeves and get to work. We wanted to give you the Witcher 3 and both expansions first, which is why this period of staying silent was longer than we planned. Sorry for that.
As soon as we concluded work on Blood and Wine, we were able to go full speed ahead with CP2077’s pre-production. But we chose to remain silent. Why? At she point we made the decisions to resume talking about the game when we have something to show. Something meaningful and substantial. This is because we do realize you’ve been impatiently waiting for a very long time, and we wouldn’t like anyone to feel that we’re taking this for granted. On the contrary — it gives us a lot of extra motivation. The hype is real, so the sweat and tears need to be real, too 🙂
But to the point. Today is the day. If you’re seeing this, it means you saw the trailer. – our vision for Cyberpunk, an alternative version of the future where America is in pieces, megacorporations control all aspects of civilized life, and gangs rule the rest. And, while this world is full of adrenaline, don’t let the car chases and guns mislead you. Cyberpunk 2077 is a true single player, story-driven RPG. You’ll be able to create your own character and… well, you’ll get to know the rest of what show at our booth at E3. Be on the lookout for the previews!
Before we finish, you probably have some questions,
1. When?
When we told you we would only release the game when it’s ready, we meant it. We’re definitely much closer to a release date than we were back then 😉 but it’s still not the time to confirm anything, so patience is still required. Quality is the only thing that drives us. It’s the beauty of being an independent studio and your own publisher.
2. How big?
Seriously big, but… to be honest, we have no bloody clue at this point in time. Once we put it all together, we will openly tell you what you can expect. And we promise we’ll do this before we start talking about pre-orders or ask anything of you.
3. Free DLC/Expansions/DRM
Expect nothing less than you got with The Witcher 3. As for DRM, CP2077, will be 100% DRM-free on PC.
4. Microtransactions?
In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?
Once again, thank you for your patience. If you have a minute, do visit cyberpunk.net and share your opinion (about anything) with us. We read everything you posted we treat it very seriously.
Yours,
CD PROJEKT RED Team