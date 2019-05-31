New Darksiders Game Expected to be Announced At E3

Darksiders

With the release of Darksiders 3 last November, while the reviews for the game were not exactly entirely showering the game with praise, it seemingly did quite well in terms of sales.

With THQ Nordic proclaiming that sales were ‘better than expected’ and indeed ‘exceeding expectations’ it did at least seem to guarantee that at least one more game would be made in the franchise.

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, it seems that we might be set to learn about it much sooner than many would’ve expected. Why? Well, it seems that THQ Nordic is planning on using E3 2019 to reveal details on the next Darksiders release. Yes, another game is seemingly on the way!

What Do We Know About It?

In terms of specifics? Absolutely nothing. With E3 just a couple weeks away, however, we will seemingly not have long to wait to find out. It has though, been suggested that the next release will take the franchise in a completely new direction. Whatever that means.

“A discussion about the inception of the Darksiders universe and where it’s headed next. This panel will coincide with the E3 2019 unveil of a brand new Darksiders game that takes the franchise in a fresh direction. This is a panel discussion about the art and business of creating and maintaining an action adventure franchise rich in-game and corporate lore.”

What Can We Expect?

Honestly? I’m not entirely sure. While a new direction probably isn’t a bad idea (it’s hardly set the world on fire with the one it’s stuck with) I’m have no idea as to where they might decide to take it instead. An online FPS? Don’t be surprised!

With just a couple weeks to go until E3 2019 kicks off, however, we will not have too long to wait to find out!

What do you think? Do you like the idea of a new direction for this franchise? If so, what would you like to see? – Let us know in the comments!