Brand New Detective Pikachu Trailer Released

Detective Pikachu

A little under a year ago, we got our first glimpses into the upcoming Detective Pikachu movie and I think it’s fair to say that fan opinion has been somewhat divided since. With this representing the first ‘live-action’ adaption from the franchise, many loved the fresh new direction it seemed to be going in. Particularly when Ryan Reynold was confirmed as voicing Pikachu.

Others, however, were more than a little bit angered by the stylistic changes and felt that while this might have had Pokemon characters, it lacked the soul.

Well, either way, we’ll get to find out if the film is great or not in just a few months. In the meantime, however, a brand new trailer has been released and we’ve even given a fart joke. Make of that what you will!

What Do We Think?

In fairness, I can entirely understand why more than a few people have concerns over this film. On the whole, though, everything I have seen to far seems to indicate that this is going to be a fun new concept for a franchise that has effectively been stagnating the same formula for over 10 years now.

Something new and fresh could be good and I think Detective Pikachu is it!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the film? – Let us know in the comments!