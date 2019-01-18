New DiRT Rally 2.0 Trailer Reveals Rallycross Tracks

World RX in Motion

Codemasters‘ DiRT Rally 2.0 is due to launch next month, and the company has been teasing contents periodically on what to expect.

The latest trailer titled ‘World RX in Motion’ showcases the eight officially licensed 2018 FIA World Rallycross tracks. These even include new locations that are appearing for the first time in a DiRT game. Including Mettet, Silverstone, and Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, Spain.

The game itself features over 50 of the most powerful off-road cars ever built. Plus four different classes of rallycross car to choose from: RX2, RX Super 1600s, RX Crosskarts, and Supercars.

Expect the GCKompetition World Rallycross team’s Prodrive-built Renault Megane RS RX, the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, and 2018 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristofferson’s PSRX Volkswagen Polo R Supercar.

In addition the the Rallycross tracks reveal, Codemasters has also uploaded their latest in the Dev insight series videos. This time featuring resident rally driver Jon Armstrong as he goes through the pacenotes.

When is DiRT Rally 2.0 Coming Out?

Codemasters’ DiRT Rally 2.0 hits the track on February 26, 2019. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

Pre-ordering the DiRT Rally 2.0 Deluxe Edition includes the following bonuses:

4 Days Early Access

Porsche 911 RGT Rally Spec

Upgraded ‘My Team’ starter cars

x5 Early vehicle unlocks added to your team garage

Plus users will also receive the following for each seasonal content release:

Dirt Season I:

x3 tracks

x5 cars

In-Game Bonuses

High reward events

Dirt Season II: