New DisplayPort 2.0 Standard Supports Up To 16K @ 60Hz With HDR

Featuring Up to 80Gbps Max Bandwidth

VESA has unveiled the latest DisplayPort 2.0 standard, featuring the biggest update since initial ratification in 2007. The new specifications will have bandwidth of up to 80Gbps. Which is more than twice that of DP 1.3/1.4’s 32.4Gbps. Even the link efficiency is now up to 97% from 80% of previous standards.

DP 2.0 will both use the native DP connector as well as the USB Type-C connector. Allowing for the DP audio/video signal through DisplayPort Alt Mode. Furthermore, DP 2.0 is backward compatible with previous versions of DisplayPort and incorporates all of the key features of DP 1.4a. This includes support for visually lossless Display Stream Compression (DSC) with Forward Error Correction (FEC), HDR metadata transport, and other advanced features.

What Kind of Configurations are Possible with DisplayPort 2.0?

Single display resolutions

One 16K (15360×8460) display @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

One 10K (10240×4320) display @60Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Dual display resolutions

Two 8K (7680×4320) displays @120Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Two 4K (3840×2160) displays @144Hz and 24 bpp 4:4:4 (no compression)

Triple display resolutions

Three 10K (10240×4320) displays @60Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (with DSC)

Three 4K (3840×2160) displays @90Hz and 30 bpp 4:4:4 HDR (no compression)

When using only two lanes on the USB-C connector via DP Alt Mode to allow for simultaneous SuperSpeed USB data and video, DP 2.0 can enable such configurations as: