New DLC for South Park The Fractured But Whole Now Available

/ 7 hours ago

New DLC for South Park The Fractured But Whole Now Available

‘Bring the Crunch’ Now Available

South Park Digital Studios and publisher Ubisoft are announcing the launch of ‘Bring the Crunch’. This is latest downloadable content for South Park: The Fractured But Whole, available on all platforms. This DLC introduces a new horror-themed story campaign, plus Final Girl superhero class to the game.

It is a bid odd releasing a Halloween themed DLC when it is still four months away. Then again, South Park has never been one to follow rules.

In Bring the Crunch, your newest buddy, Mint-Berry Crunch, aka Bradley Biggle, aka Gok-zarah, has just arrived from his home planet of Kokujon with the tremendous power of mint and berries. Meanwhile, an idyllic summer at Lake Tardicaca turns into a nightmare when the camp counselors go missing. With the fate of summer camp in jeopardy, Fastpass sends out a Coonstagram distress signal. Team up with FastPass, Doctor Timothy, Professor Chaos and the newest member of the Coon & Friends, Mint-Berry Crunch, to save summer camp.

How Much is This South Park DLC?

It is now available for $11.99 USD via Steam on PC and other platforms. For more information about the Bring the Crunch downloadable content, please visit southparkgame.com

