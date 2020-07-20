A New Fable Game is Expected to be Announced This Week!

The Fable franchise has always been something of a bit of a curiosity to me. Largely because despite each game generally promising us amazing levels of interactivity and ground-breaking features, they’re nearly always found to be a little underwhelming.

If you are hopeful, however, that this franchise may one day finally meet its potential, then we have some exciting news for you. Following a report via DSOGaming, Microsoft is expected to confirm the launch of the next Fable game this week!

Next-Gen Fable to be Confirmed This Week?!

With Microsoft set to hold its Xbox Series X first-party games showcase this Thursday (July 23rd), it seems pretty clear (based on the growing mountain of information) that one title that is guaranteed to appear will be the new and next-gen addition to the Fable franchise.

With it anticipated to come with an in-engine gameplay trailer, there is clearly going to be a lot of anticipation surrounding this. Albeit, if the rumors are true, we shouldn’t expect any ‘demo’ displays of the game being played.

What Do We Think?

As we alluded to earlier, Fable is a franchise that has a long history of under-delivering. Largely based on the fact that Peter Molineux does have a bit of a track record of doing this with nearly all of his games. With his involvement firmly out the way, however, let’s keep our fingers crossed for this to be something pretty decent and the game that this franchise so thoroughly (and finally) deserves!

