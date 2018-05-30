New Fallout 76 Is Officially Announced by Bethesda

Bethesda Officially Announce New Fallout 76 Game

For the last 24 hours, Bethesda has been dropping some atomic powered hints that a new Fallout game announcement was imminent. With Bethesda initially teasing that a new game was on the way back in March, to a chorus of poo-poo’s I suspected that it might have been a new Fallout title.

The teasers released yesterday seemed to confirm that, but not categorically. It has therefore led to a lot of speculation as to exactly what Bethesda was up to. Well, we now finally, and a lot sooner than I expected, have our answer.

Following the release of an official teaser trailer though, Fallout 76, a brand new game in the franchise, is definitely coming!

What do we know about the game?

The teaser trailer has fulfilled its quota very well. In that, it tells us a new Fallout game is on the way, but beyond that very little else. With the inclusion of a cover of John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ (of which I greatly approve), it would appear that Fallout 76 may be set in West Virginia. That is quite a stark change of location from that we have seen to date which to my knowledge has only definitely included Califonia and Nevada. It seems a switch to the East coast is in order!

Unfortunately, we don’t even have a firm release date. With E3 not too far away though, this is perhaps going to be Bethesda’s big announcement. As such, it doesn’t hurt to let a little hype start building now. For further details though, we’re now left to play the waiting game. I hate the waiting game… Let’s play Hungry Hungry Hippos!

What do you think? Are you excited for Fallout 76? What would you like to see from the game? – Let us know in the comments!