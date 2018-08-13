New Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay Video Released

Despite not initially being much of a fan, I have in recent years got rather hooked to the Forza series. Admittedly, I think I prefer playing it off-line rather than online. That isn’t to say that you can’t have fun online. The problem is that some peoples definition of fun is simply slamming into you at the first corner and effectively ruining your race.

While Forza Horizon 4 can probably not solve that problem, Turn-10 has released a brand new gameplay trailer that provides even more wow-factor ahead of its launch.

What Is Revealed

In terms of features, nothing new is revealed in the video that we haven’t already been told. For example, we know that the game will feature cross-compatibility between Windows and Xbox One players. In addition, we also know that player houses, dynamic times, seasonal weather and a shared world will be part of the game. That isn’t really though, what this trailer is about. It’s a ‘look at me’, ‘aren’t I pretty’! Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining either!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

Forza Horizon 4 will release for the PC and Xbox One on October 2nd. As this is a Microsoft exclusive, sadly PS4 players are not invited to this party.

While I’m not necessarily gushing over this game, I must admit, it looks highly impressive. Forza has always provided a decent compromise between arcade racing and simulator. As such, despite being relatively not to this franchise, I expect I’ll be playing this sooner rather than later. Just, please, don’t crash into my XJS!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!