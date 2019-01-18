New In-Game Footage From Resident Evil 2 Released

Resident Evil 2

With the release of the Resident Evil 2 demo last week, people have had their first chance to give one of the most anticipated games a try for themselves. The demo has been so popular, in fact, that in less than a week since it was released, it has already had over 2 million downloads.

With the release of the demo, however, it seems that some people may have found a way to access a little more content than was intended.

4th Survivor And More

In a series of videos (which will include in this article below), we get to see much more from the game. While a huge number of ‘demo playthrough’ may have appeared, this is something different. Many of them show content previously unseen. This includes footage of some yet unexplored areas of the game and, in addition, the 4th survivor. Be warned though – Spoilers Abound!

Spoiler Alert!

If you haven’t played the demo or are saving yourself for the full release you are probably best not watching these. Even if you have played the demo, there is a little more here than you might have seen before. It’s entirely your decision, but remember, I warned you!

Resident Evil 2 will release for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on January 25th. Just one more week to go!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to the release? Do you have the game preordered? – Let us know in the comments!

