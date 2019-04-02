New Game Of Thrones Teaser Video Is Released

Game Of Thrones

We are just days away from the start of the final season of Game of Thrones. Ok, by days, that is actually several days. Any way you look at it, however, the long wait since the end of last season is almost over and we will finally get to (begin to) find out how it will all end!

Speculation has, of course, been rife about the final series. Who will sit on the Iron Throne? Will Westeros win its way against the Night King? Perhaps most pertinently, who will survive?!

Well, we do have something of a teaser to dangle your way. Following the release of a new trailer via the official Game of Thrones Twitter account, we are given a few teasers as to what to expect.

If you are trying to stay entirely clean of spoilers, you may want to look away now!

Speculation Speculation!

The teaser trailer would indicate that some kind of major battle has occurred at Winterfell. While details are not exactly clear, the castle appears to be abandoned and showing more than a few scars of the conflict.

Perhaps most disturbingly, however, is seeing Jon Snow’s sword, Longclaw, covered in blood and seemingly abandoned in the snow.

If you watch it closely, however, there’s more than a few other teasers on show. Did you notice Jamie Lanisters golden hand? What about Arya’s Needle?

If you can’t wait, then I’m afraid we have no solution for you. Maybe read the books again? – On the positive side, however, the final series will debut on April 14th.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!