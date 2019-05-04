New Gameplay Trailer For ‘The Sinking City’ Is Released

The Sinking City

It’s been almost exactly a year since The Sinking City first came onto our radar and while we can’t necessary profess to be hyped about it, there’s more than a little to be optimistically curious about.

As an open world adventure/puzzler set in a HP Lovecraft inspired world, there’s more than a little to pique the interest.

If you were, however, still on the fence as to what you think about this game, then perhaps the release of a brand new gameplay trailer will help you make up your mind.

Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer highlights the key ‘investigative’ role of the game. Specifically, how the mechanics work and, in truth, it does look pretty solid so far. One of the main factors I like is how the questions are entirely player driven rather than forming the usual ‘narrative style’ that we see from most games.

With the developers recently announcing a delay in the release, it seems that the extra time is being utilised well.

When Is It Out?

The Sinking City will release for PC, Xbox On and PS4 on June 27th. Well, assuming that they do not delay it again.

As we said earlier, we’re not exactly convinced (yet) that this is going to be fantastic, but it does hold more than a little potential to be one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2019. We’re keeping our eyes on this one!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this game release? – Let us know in the comments!