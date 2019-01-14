New Gameplay Video For Anthem Released

Anthem

I’m not one usually to get hyperbolic about game releases, but I must admit I’m treating Anthem with a lot of curiosity. On the whole, for those unaware of the game, it seems to be taking form as some form of Destiny close, but hopefully a lot better than the more recent addition in that franchise.

If you are interested in the game, however, there is good news. In a video via IGN, a brand new trailer has been released showcasing 8 minutes in gameplay footage.

Bioware

In the trailer, we get to see many features upcoming in the release of the game. If you watch it, you’ll perhaps understand my comparisons to Destiny. Being developed by Bioware, however, it’s also not unfair to say that this visually also seems to retain much of the style seen in the Dragon Age games.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

Anthem will release for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 on February 22nd. At the risk of sounding repetitive, I again see more than a little logic in this release. Many fans of Destiny currently feel very disenfranchised with the series. As such, the release of something different, yet similar, might prove to be a huge success.

With EA publishing it though, we will retain any full-blown hype until we’ve seen the game on launch.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!