New Judge Dredd Game Potentially In The Works

New Judge Dredd Game Teased By Rebellion

Judge Dredd is a strange franchise. Seemingly blowing hot or cold and never in the middle. While it is certainly popular, it has never achieved massive levels of success. Particularly here in the UK and Europe. Part of that is likely due to the comic book nature of graphic novels which America tends to take far more seriously than us.

It is, however, a game that you would’ve expected to get a decent shake in the video game industry and for reasons I can’t really fathom, it hasn’t.

Rebellion Make Hints

In a report via PCGamesN though, it seems that Judge Dredd might be making a comeback. At least, in terms of video games. This wouldn’t, of course, be his first comeback. Not at least if you count the film from 2012 that had a bit of a mixed reception. You see, as weird as it sounds, Rebellion, who is best known for the Sniper Elite series, also just happen to own the rights to Judge Dredd.

This wouldn’t even be the first Judge Dredd game they created. I had to do a little digging, but it turns out that they released a game from the franchise back in 2003. This was likely not long after they initially gained the rights. Despite its age, the Steam reviews for it are remarkably popular. At present, the games on sale for just £1.99 and has ‘highly positive’ reviews.

No One Else Seems To Want To

Last year, Rebellion did open up the rights for someone else to pitch them a concept. Alas, no one did. It, therefore, seems that after giving plenty of other takers a chance, Rebellion themselves are going to give it another try.

This is, of course, all only in concept at the moment. That being said though, a AAA Judge Dredd game could be very interesting. I’m thinking something between Deus Ex and Doom.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!