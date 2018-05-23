A New Leisure Suit Larry Game Is Confirmed For Release!

A New Leisure Suit Larry Game is Confirmed

A few days ago, we reported how a Leisure Suit Larry game had mysteriously appeared on Steam. At the time I must admit I was a little confused. It was hard to tell whether it would be a brand new game or perhaps just another re-release of the game collection. It seems though that we may finally have an answer.

Following an update, a new Leisure Suit Larry game is confirmed. In addition, a teaser trailer for the game and a small selection of screenshots have been released.

Hey ladies, I’m back in business! My new adventure, Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, takes me – whatever the route or twist of fate – from the end of the ’80s directly into the 21st century and wow, how the world has changed! – Steam Store Page.

It, therefore, seems that despite most fans having doubt it would ever happen, a brand new game is definitely on the way!

A new, but entirely unexpected game

Following the release of the remaster of the original, fans had their doubts that a new game would ever be produced. While they will clearly be delighted with this announcement, it does perhaps ask more questions than it answers.

One such question will undoubtedly be if Al Lowe, the games original creator, will have any involvement in it. More questions will be asked regarding how they exactly got the rights to produce it. The IP for Leisure Suit Larry has, after all, been passed to and frow for the last 15 years.

It is, however, perhaps best to not question good fortune.

Another a specific release date is not clear, the game is scheduled for release at some stage in Q4 this year.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Leisure Suit Larry franchise? Are you looking forward to the new game? – Let us know in the comments!