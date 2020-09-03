New Lenovo Listing Confirms(?) Nvidia RTX 3070 SUPER

Following the official launch of the Nvidia 30XX graphics cards earlier this week, while there was clearly a lot to digest from it, there were (generally speaking) three key omissions made from the event. Specifically, the 3060 GPU, the ‘Super’ designs, and the Ti GPU variants.

While it’s practically certain that all three will come sooner or later, we recently saw Lenovo drop a pretty big hint that 3070 Ti’s are in the wild with various references made on their pre-built ‘Legion T7’ systems. Well, it seems that at the moment Lenovo is the font of information when it comes to unconfirmed GPU designs as following a report via Videocardz, they have now also listed a system featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER!

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER!

Unlike the prior leak, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER is only mentioned (currently) on one system. Namely, the Legion T5. Lacking any specific details, however, the only thing we can truly ascertain from it is that the ‘Super’ variant will feature the same amount of VRAM as the base designs.

It shouldn’t, however, be ignored that it’s entirely possible that this is an incorrect listing. It wouldn’t, after all, be the first time that Lenovo had accidentally done this!

What Do We Think?

Despite Nvidia not discussing Ti or ‘Super’ graphics cards at the 30XX launch, this was entirely expected. It wouldn’t, after all, make any sense for them to release their standard graphics cards at the same time of their more bells and whistles focused upgrades.

So, when can we expect a Ti or Super? Well, we’d say before the end of this year might be optimistic, but you never know. As we’ve often said in the past, Nvidia always loves to throw up surprises!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!