New Mortal Kombat Movie to Hit Cinemas This April!

In Summer 2019, we got the relatively surprising news that a brand new Mortal Kombat live-action film was in development. Now, admittedly, at the time, this was met with some relatively mixed reactions. I mean, while the first film (released in 1995) was passable (actually fairly decent in my view), everything that came after was, if we’re being honest, pretty terrible.

With it being confirmed shortly after the initial announcement, however, that the film’s scriptwriter was aiming for an ‘R’ rating, fans of the franchise were a little more optimistic that this might contain all the blood, guts, and fatalities associated with the gaming releases.

Well, following the latest update announced on Twitter, we have some excellent news! – Yes, we have a release date for the new Mortal Kombat movie!

On April 16, Mortal Kombat enters the arena. Coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max. #MortalKombatMovie pic.twitter.com/mjB8DRhyYM — Mortal Kombat Movie (@MKMovie) December 14, 2020

Mortal Kombat!

In making the announcement, it has been confirmed that Mortal Kombat will be released on April 16th, 2021. And just in case you’re struggling with the maths there, this means we’ll have a brand new film from the franchise in pretty much exactly 4 months time.

Now, in throwing something of a damp towel over this news, we should note that to date there hasn’t been any trailer released yet. As such, in terms of whether it will actually be any good or not, the short version is that we have absolutely nothing to judge it from yet.

Call me crazy though, but something tells me that while this isn’t going to win any academy awards, it still has every chance of qualifying as a decent ‘sit back and relax’ flick. Put simply, I’ll be grabbing my popcorn to check it out and I think many of you reading this will too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!