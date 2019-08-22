New Nintendo Switch has Stronger Battery & Better Performance

With the formal release of the new Nintendo Switch console, many were expecting to see a few solid (if largely unremarkable) performance boosts. Now, for those of you unaware of the new version, don’t worry or get angry. There isn’t much going on here that your original Switch can not do. Nintendo has, however, worked hard to try and find ways to improve some of the more limited features of the system.

So, just what improvements have been made? Well, in a report via WCCFTech, some pretty solid ones!

Nintendo Switch Update

So, starting with one of the more discussed topics of the new system, the battery. One of Nintendo’s biggest priorities has been improving the portable aspect of the system by getting the battery to last longer. While they have still used exactly the same battery in this new system, Nintendo has (amazingly) found a way to boost its lifespan by up to 60-70%.

This has been achieved largely by just using more energy-efficient parts within the system although, as noted in the screenshot above, they may also have tweaked the manner in which the games display outputs.

Performance Boost

In addition to getting the battery running much longer, it is also suggested that the new system has found a means of squeezing a little more performance out of the system. Most early indications suggest that games have been found to run 2-3 frames faster. Does it run hotter though? Well, apparently not!

Overall, we think Nintendo has been very smart with this updated release. It’s concentrated on improving what was already there while not alienating those earlier adopters. I mean, I own a (now old?) Nintendo Switch and have nothing but goodwill for this release!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!