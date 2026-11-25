A company that ordered servers with NVIDIA chips over the past six months might not receive them until the second or third quarter of 2027. This is according to Taiwanese media outlet China Times, which cites supply chain sources and points out that demand for the company’s AI chips continues to show no signs of slowing down.

According to these sources, new orders for B300 chips, the Blackwell Ultra accelerators for data centers, now have delivery times of between 26 and 40 weeks. In the case of the GB300, which combines a GPU with a Grace CPU, the wait ranges from 14 to 26 weeks, reaching 26 weeks for the version used in DGX Station workstations, such as the MSI XpertStation WS300. RTX Pro GPUs for servers and workstations also have waiting times of at least 26 weeks.

However, these delays only affect orders placed now with NVIDIA’s partners. Orders that were already underway are still being delivered as normal.

GDDR7 Memory Could Become a Bottleneck for NVIDIA RTX 60 Graphics Cards

The priority given to AI chips also has consequences for consumer graphics cards. Memory manufacturers are giving priority to DRAM for servers, which limits the supply of GDDR7 chips, the memory used by current graphics cards.

Because of this, the RTX 60 series, whose production was planned for late 2027, could be delayed. This would not be the first sign pointing in that direction, as several leakers claimed a few months ago that NVIDIA had postponed its launch until 2028.

Faced with this situation, graphics card manufacturers are reportedly considering continuing to rely on the RTX 50 series in the meantime. However, the same sources indicate that NVIDIA could gradually reduce the supply of this series, which would make this strategy more difficult.