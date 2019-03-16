New Official RPCS3 Video Shows Huge Improvements

RPCS3 Team Release New Video

The RPCS3 emulator has been around for a few years now and slowly but surely the team has been working hard to bring a PS3 experience to the PC platform.

I must admit that I have always been resistent to the hyperbole that has often surrounded both this and the Wii-U (CEMU) emulator. You see, a lot of people would have you believe that they are both near perfect. When you try it for yourself, however, you’ll often find the reality is far removed from the expectation.

In recent months, however, both emulators have made some pretty significant steps forward in terms of getting games both running and running well.

To show the improvements from the latest version of RPCS3, the team behind the development has just released a brand new video and, I must admit, it’s coming along nicely!

Improvements!

In the video, we can see clear comparative performances for a number of games including; Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ni No Kuni, and Uncharted.

Is it perfect yet? No, and clearly not. In addition, before you go running off to try this yourself, having a high performance PC usually does give you the best results.

With the emulator free to download, however, you’re welcome to give it a try on your system. You can download it via the link here!

The games themselves? Well, you’ll have to get more creative to find those.

