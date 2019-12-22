New P.T. Camera Hack Takes us to Silent Hill in Amazing Detail

It is honestly difficult to think of a demo that has garnered as much attention and dissection as Silent Hills P.T. (Playable Teaser). Despite the game being cancelled (and removed from the demo download section of the PlayStation Store), it hasn’t stopped those who do have a copy of it from delving into it, deeper and deeper, to reveal every secret that might’ve formed the final release.

Even just over the last few months, we’ve seen a number of breakthroughs revealing key details. For example, did you know that Lisa was always following you? What about the fact that we were (100% confirmed) to be playing as Norman Reedus? – Yep, despite the demo being years old, new stuff is regularly being found out about it!

Well, in the latest revealed by YouTube channel ‘Lance McDonald‘ a new camera hack has finally allowed us to break free from the repeating corridor. As such, we can finally take a look around Silent Hill. Perhaps most surprisingly, however, despite not featuring in the demo, the city was amazingly detailed!

Silent Hills P.T. Camera Hack Breaks Us Loose into the City

Camera hacks are hardly anything new to the P.T. demo. Despite this though, Konami was rather good at programming a number of fail-safes. As you may be aware, the demo itself simply had us looping through an (increasingly disturbing) corridor. If you were, however, able to leave this area, a lack of collision detection resulted in an encounter with Lisa resetting you back. Put simply, Konami didn’t want you poking your nose where it didn’t belong!

Through a few tweaks, however, Lance was able to get us outside to look at what is honestly a lot more of a detailed (and significantly larger) environment that you might have expected! – Check out the video below!

What Do We Think?

While the video above is certainly more than impressive, things such as this will always be bittersweet. Put simply, despite the amazing promise that this game showed, we’re never going to see it. Particularly since Konami now only seems interested in peddling the franchise for their gambling machines. *Sigh*

So, I guess while we’re all allowed to enjoy the video and give a huge Kudos to Lance for his work, we’re always going to be left wondering what could’ve been…

What do you think? Are you impressed with the level of detail shown in this video? Do you think there will ever be a new Silent Hill video game? – Let us know in the comments!