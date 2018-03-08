New Patch Launched To Fix Oculus Rift Issues

Oculus Rift

It’s certainly been a topsy-turvy couple of weeks for the Oculus Rift. In the world of VR, things have never looked better with VR headsets being one of the biggest tech sellers in 2017. At the same time the Oculus Rift just, for the first time, overtook the HTC Vive in overall product sales. Things for the Oculus were looking good, until a few days ago.

The Oculus Rift hit a bit of a problem, but fret ye not, it would appear to have been fixed!

Issues with Nvidia

Earlier this week we reported how a Nvidia update had caused an unforeseen issue with the VR headsets. It was found that the latest version of the Nvidia GPU drivers was causing issues with the headset being able to restart after a PC went into sleep mode. There were also reports that the issue may have been due to the Windows creator update which changed how HDMI and USB drives worked.

As part of the Windows Creators Update, it seems that Microsoft altered (in fairness without anyone seemingly noticing) how HDMI and USB ports woke from sleep mode. Given that the Oculus uses both of these port types (1 x HMDI and 3 x USB – If using the handset), it’s perhaps not too difficult to see where the issue might occur.

A fix!

There is, however, good news. Oculus owners (who registered their product) should have received an e-mail detailing that a potential fix had been found. To apply the fix, all users need to do is install the updated Oculus software. Yes, it’s as simple as that.

If the patch hasn’t come through to you, you can manually download it in the link here. Hopefully, this should solve any problems you are having and we call all get back to the most popular VR system out there!

What do you think? Did you have any Oculus issues? Has the patch/update fixed them for you? – Let us know in the comments!

