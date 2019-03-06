New Patent Reveals Samsung’s Completely Wireless TV Design

The Ultimate in Cord-Cutting

Samsung actually already has a pretty good cable management design for their current crop of Quantum Dot TVs. However, they are taking home theater cable management to an entirely new level with their latest patent filing (uncovered by LetsGoDigital). In fact, they are ditching cables altogether, including the power cord that plugs into the wall socket.

In addition to technologies such as WirelessHD and WiGiG, even video sources do not need cables to reach the TV. Needless to say, these cost a whole lot more than the traditional wired setup. But it is quite obvious that this is where the home theater technology is headed.

How Does Samsung’s Wireless TV Work?

This is an evolution of the current wireless charging technology used by smartphones. Except this time, it powers a large screen TV instead of a handheld device. And at a much further distance. It is also different from what other wireless TV designs such as Ossia’s over-the-air power delivery system.

Samsung’s solution, oddly enough, is actually bulkier than a simple wire. It uses electromagnetism to induce a current movement over short distances, requiring a receiver mounted at the bottom of the TV with a matching transmitter below it which plugs into the power cord.

Since it is still in early stages, this will undoubtedly get smaller after several generations.