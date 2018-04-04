A New PS4 Exclusive Spider-Man Game Is On The Way

PS4 Exclusive Spider-Man game is on the way!

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, does whatever a spider can. Spins a web, catches flies, does his taxes, eats a pie. Look out! Here comes Spider-Man! – Ok, so I may not know the theme tune, but I do know that it has been a long time since we have had a Spider-Man game. In addition, it’s been an even longer time since we’ve had a great spider-man game.

In a report via BusinessInsider, however, a new game is on the way. Is your spidey sense tingling?

What do we know so far?

It would appear that the latest offering in the Spider-Man gaming world is going to give us exactly what we’ve always wanted. An open world to explore and fight crime! Exactly the format this will take is unclear, but if they can make it something of a cross between GTA 5 and the recent Batman games, I’ll be happy!

We do know that the game will be released on September 7th, but it’s not good news for Xbox or PC owners. It would appear that this new game is going to be a PS4 exclusive. What we are told, however, is that the pictures included in this article are in-game shots. Therefore, if nothing else, so far the game is looking very impressive indeed.

What do we think?

Spider-Man is one of those strange franchises that deserves a great game. The format certainly appeals to it. For whatever reason, however, we have rarely seen it. There was one decent game for the PS2 and a really fun one on the Sega Master System. Aside from that though it has been slim pickings.

At the very least, the chances of a great one landing on the PS4 at least just got a whole lot better.

What do you think? Impressed with the game? Pleased or disappointed with the exclusive? – Let us know in the comments!