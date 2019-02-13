New Research Finds No Link Between Gaming And Teen Anger

Research Finds No Gaming/Teen Aggression Link

I have often been very critical of the media for too often using video games as a convenient excuse for ‘what’s wrong with kids today’. In fact, if you want to go into more detail, I wrote rather lengthily about it which you can check out in the link here. In a report via SkyNews, however, a fresh report does, at least, seem to validate my opinion.

Following a survey and research conducted by the Oxford Internet Institute, the report has concluded that there is no link between violent video games and teenage aggression.

Survey

The research conducted took, as part of their data collection, surveys from around 2,000 British teenagers or their parents/carers. Based upon this and other information gathered, they have reached the conclusion that, despite the media generally liking to say otherwise, there is no link between violent games and teenage anger.

Professor Andrew Przybylski, the director of research, has said: “What we found was that there are a lot of things that feed into aggression. There are some effects of gender. And some people who are from different life backgrounds have higher or lower ratings. But video gameplay didn’t really see to matter here.”

The Family Home

The research (basically) concluded that rather than focusing on gaming, government and organisations should pay closer attention to home conditions. In fairness, that does mostly tend to follow the argument I presented around a year ago. Despite the report though, I have noticed how this hasn’t managed to get onto some of the more sensationalist news websites. I wonder why…

What do you think? Do you think video games cause violence? – Let us know in the comments!