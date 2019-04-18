New ‘Residence of Evil’ Demo is Available to Download

Residence of Evil

The ‘Residence of Evil’ game first came to our attention back in early 2018 and still, the name raises more than a little smile from me.

As a fan project, the game was designed to essentially be a ‘homage’ to the original Resident Evil games. You know, since Capcom at the time was being more than a little shy about details on the Resident Evil 2 remake.

Using a name that Aldi would be proud of, in a report via DSOGaming, a brand new demo has been released for the game which you can try out now!

What do we Know About the Game?

The game will feature survival aspects set in a house with more than a few puzzles to solve. In other words, it’s very ‘Resident Evil’ like. Probably for legal requirements, however, they’re going to distance themselves from that as much as possible.

While Capcom is perhaps one of the ‘better’ companies for fan games, everyone has their limits.

Free Demo!

While the game was initially planned to be released for free, it seems that the waters may now be a little more murky in those regards. The demo is, however, free to download and try out now.

If you do, therefore, want to give it a go, it is available via the link here!

In addition, if you want to keep up to date with the latest developments, you can visit their official Facebook site via the link here!

What do you think? Are you going to give the demo a try? – Let us know in the comments!