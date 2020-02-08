New Resident Evil 8 Rumors Emerge With a Hefty Pinch of Salt

Late last month we started to hear a few loose rumors surrounding the (surely in development) Resident Evil 8. At the time, the news was rather light simply suggesting that the game was planning to stick with the first-person mode introduced in Resident Evil 7.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, a whole new host of details have been revealed, but they sound so weird that we’re already advising you to take this with a hefty pinch of salt!

Resident Evil 8

So, what do we know? Well, sources reportedly close to Capcom have cited some of the following (possible) inclusions in the game:

The game will be set in Eastern Europe amongst a snow landscape

Both a castle and a village will appear in the game

The game will have an overall medieval theme. Yes, we could be talking about zombies with swords and suits of armor here

The game will include dogs, traditional ‘zombies’ from the franchise as well as potentially some kind of wolf-like creature. Albeit, apparently, not werewolves

Estimated release date in 2022

On top of all of this, it has also been suggested that rather than the methodical pace seen in Resident Evil 7’s base game, they are going to be taking a more action-based style closer to that seen in the ‘Not a Hero’ expansion. Hopefully though, nothing close to Resident Evil 6.

What Do We Think?

Well, as we said right at the beginning of this article, this is all rumor. Nothing is confirmed. Take all of this with an amazingly unhealthy dose of sodium!

If it is true, however, then Capcom may be set to do something more than a little weird with Resident Evil. Something that, in the past, hasn’t always gone down well with fans. For now, though, we wait and see!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!