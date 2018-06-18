New Rick And Morty Episodes Finally Enter Production

Rick and Morty is Back In Production

Following the end of Season 3 of Rick and Morty last year, for a time it seemed that the future of the show was again up in the air. Overlooking the fact that season 3 was a bit hit and miss with fans, it was still largely deemed a success. As such, a renewal for a 4th season seemed almost guaranteed. It would be pretty dumb if it wasn’t!

For a long time though, we were left without any definitive answer. We all knew that Rick and Morty would continue to exist. That being said though, apparent contractual issues with Adult Swim did leave many of us wondering exactly how long it would take. It did even potentially open the doors for a bigger player, such as Amazon or Netflix, to try and swoop in and steal the show. It’s happened before with other shows.

Well, the good news is that a deal was struck with Adult Swim. A pretty amazing deal in fact which has guaranteed at least 70 more episodes will be made. The best news of all though is that in a report via CNET, production has now officially started on the next season of Rick and Morty.

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

Some good news and some bad news!

So, the good news is that work has begun. The bad news, however, is that unless the deal with Adult Swim will see a lot more money thrown into the production, we’re going to have another long wait before the next season starts. Fans of the series though will be used to that though.

Therefore, we should not expect to see this air for at least a year. There is, however, another bit of good news to cheer you up. Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland has promised that for at least the term of the 70 episodes, there will no longer be any big delays between series.

So, as above, it’s good news/bad news, but Rick and Morty are at least officially on the way!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Rick and Morty? Can you bare to wait longer for season 4? In addition, what would you hope to see from the new episodes? – Let us know in the comments! – Personally, I want more of the Garblovians!