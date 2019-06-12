New ROCCAT Kain AIMO Mouse Series Revealed

ROCCAT Kain AIMO

Recently acquired by Turtle Beach, ROCCAT is certainly a brand we’re very familiar here at eTeknix and with good reason. Between their mouse, headsets and other peripherals, we have never failed to be impressed with their quality and performance.

Being one of the first products released under the new Turtle Beach ownership, however, ROCCAT has come out swinging with a brand new range of AIMO gaming mouses.

What Does ROCCAT Have To Say?

Three variants of the Kain are revealed by the German peripheral manufacturer. The Kain 100 AIMO carries ROCCAT’s Pro-Optic (R8) sensor for 8,500dpi accuracy, plus texturized side grips. The Kain 120 AIMO boasts the new version of ROCCAT’s Owl-Eye 16K optical sensor while the version 200 represents the series’ wireless mouse. All three models have the same shape: born of a meticulous process involving two years of research, testing and hearing feedback from beta-testers and what customers truly want. The idea was to create an ergonomic shape that doesn’t strictly position the hand into a specific grip style. The performance and accuracy of the shape is enhanced by an evolutionary new coating. It is grippy, durable and dirt resistant thanks to a hybrid anti-wear UV coating. Combined with a light weight of only 89 grams, the Kain AIMO 100 and 120 are agile and comfortable in hand. All variants of the Kain are available in black and white.

When Are They Out & How Much Do They Cost?

All designs are now available to pre-order from the official ROCCAT website. The Kain 100, 120 and 200 will be available in September this year with a wireless version of the Kain 200 being available in November.

Kain 100 – £44.99

Kain 120 – £62.99

(Wired) Kain 200 – £89.99

For more information on these designs, however, you can visit the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Do you like the designs? In addition, are you in the market for a new gaming mouse? – Let us know in the comments!