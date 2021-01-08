New Rumors Hint at 4K Capable Nintendo Switch Pro

For the last couple of years, there has been more than a little speculation that Nintendo would launch a new more powerful variant of its still amazingly-popular (and rightly so) Switch console. – Quite frankly though, I still find it more than a little hard to believe that the system is quickly approaching its 4th-birthday, but it will do this March!

In terms of a new updated version of the Switch, however, in a report via TechSpot, fresh rumors are suggesting that not only will a ‘Pro’ version be launched this year, but also that it will come with 4K compatibility.

Nintendo Switch Pro

With various market predictions suggesting that the Nintendo Switch will remain the best selling console this year, even despite the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there is clearly still a lot that can be offered through the reasonably aged system. One such rumor, however, is suggesting that an exceptionally more powerful ‘Pro’ variant will be released before the end of this year and it will contain hardware potent enough to offer consumers 4K gaming from the system.

Albeit, we should note for the sake of balance that it’s unclear as to whether this will be when the system is docked or whether this 4K support will be offered through the integrated display. As you may be aware, current versions of Switch consoles only display 720p on their own display while upping this to 1080p on compatible televisions.

What Do We Think?

If you were asking me to hedge my bets, I’d say that 4K would likely only be offered when the ‘Pro’ Switch was docked, but either way a 4K version of the console would undoubtedly do remarkably well with consumers. Particularly if Nintendo was to push the boat out and offer 4K updates for some of their already major titles on the platform including, but not limited to, Zelda Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey, Animal Crossing, and Mario Kart 8.

So, I suppose the question is, will it happen? – Well, let’s put it this way, while nothing is written in stone, given the success of the Nintendo Switch, I’d be very surprised if it didn’t!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!